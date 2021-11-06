Vanguard Group Inc. Has $53.23 Million Stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 262.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $53,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $33,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

CCCC stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CCCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

