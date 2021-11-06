Fmr LLC Has $143,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 43.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.26.

