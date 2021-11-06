Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $75.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.18.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.