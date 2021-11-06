Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 165.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Futu stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.67. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FUTU. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BOCOM International cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

