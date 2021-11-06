Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268,077 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,288,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 209,778 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 808,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,017.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 100,529 shares of company stock worth $290,165 over the last 90 days. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $130.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.35. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

