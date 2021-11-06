Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,164 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ohio Valley Banc were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 107,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 243.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ohio Valley Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

OVBC opened at $27.44 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Ohio Valley Banc Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

