Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

