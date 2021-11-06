Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $62.17 and last traded at $61.41, with a volume of 252846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.33.
The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
