Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $62.17 and last traded at $61.41, with a volume of 252846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.33.

The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $393,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,100,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,753,000 after buying an additional 89,750 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.8% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 110,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,607.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 46,003 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

