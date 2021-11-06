Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 77,894 shares in the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268,000.00 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million.

CPIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

