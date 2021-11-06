Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Impinj were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Impinj by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

PI stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $82.42. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $52.49.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. Impinj’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $790,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $42,854.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,716 shares of company stock worth $2,636,966. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

