Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 26,637 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,637 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.61% of Identiv worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 308.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 932,392 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,437,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,035,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 74.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares during the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Identiv alerts:

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $447,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,013.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $104,711.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,352. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INVE. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $545.80 million, a PE ratio of 615.75 and a beta of 1.67. Identiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.