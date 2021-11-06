Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.43% of Gannett worth $50,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 207,919 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 478.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 362,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 153.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the first quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $818.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.56.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.46. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $804.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

