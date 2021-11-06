Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 923,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $47,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WASH. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 52.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 45.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 39.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $990.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $816,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.