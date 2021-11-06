Fmr LLC Purchases 850 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $83.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.91. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $72.38 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

