Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 54,088 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.10% of One Liberty Properties worth $47,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $88,106.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,878.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,038 shares of company stock valued at $184,493. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLP opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.37.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 53.78%. Equities research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Colliers Securities started coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Aegis upped their price target on One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Collins Stewart started coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

