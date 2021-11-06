JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $924,000 Stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81.

