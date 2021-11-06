JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $940,000 Position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMPS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $48.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS).

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.