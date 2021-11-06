SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $67.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC stock opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.62. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $64.81.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $1,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.