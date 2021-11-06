Analysts Set StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) PT at $6.15

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS:SVAUF opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0087 per share. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

