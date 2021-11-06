Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

RDWR opened at $33.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 105.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.87. Radware has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Radware by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Radware by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 307,413 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Radware by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 119,536 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Radware by 799.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 252,872 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

