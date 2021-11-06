JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 25,830 Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,971,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $93,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $987,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,707,755 shares of company stock valued at $273,100,013.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

