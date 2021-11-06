JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Southern First Bancshares worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $59.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $473.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.46.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

