Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock Position Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Heartland Express worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,927 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTLD stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Heartland Express announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

