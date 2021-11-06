iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Stock Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 3,528.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,186,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 658.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 93.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter.

KXI stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $63.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.44.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

