JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,732,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 519,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 393.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 298,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,325,000 after buying an additional 295,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYRS opened at $4.56 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

