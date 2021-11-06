JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,841 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of Titan Machinery worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Titan Machinery by 606.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after buying an additional 514,051 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 104,667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 990.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 36,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 30,231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 92,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of TITN opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.74. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

