Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Shares in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Celcuity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 538.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 319,034 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Celcuity in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Celcuity in the second quarter valued at about $1,965,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Celcuity in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in Celcuity in the first quarter valued at about $717,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celcuity alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of CELC opened at $18.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $282.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.49. Celcuity Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 27.51, a quick ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). Equities research analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC).

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.