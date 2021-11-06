$0.70 EPS Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,209,000 after buying an additional 2,108,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after buying an additional 1,331,519 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,329,000 after buying an additional 1,195,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,077,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,931,000.

Shares of QSR opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.65. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $53.27 and a 1 year high of $71.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

