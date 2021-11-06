Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 3,170 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $605,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 50.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTIP opened at $58.66 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92.

