Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Cadence Bancorporation in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CADE. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

CADE stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.