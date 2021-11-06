Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exelixis, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Exelixis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.36 on Thursday. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $4,760,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 99,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 119.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 598,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 325,508 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 29.0% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,044,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 234,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 62.3% during the second quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 84,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,469 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,128. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.