StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for StarTek in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for StarTek’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SRT. Zacks Investment Research cut StarTek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of StarTek in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on StarTek in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

StarTek stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. StarTek has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.43 million, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in StarTek by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95,225 shares during the period. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

