Brokers Issue Forecasts for PerkinElmer, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for PerkinElmer in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PKI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.39.

NYSE PKI opened at $168.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 36.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

