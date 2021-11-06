Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $7,966,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 219.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,997 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,915,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 13.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 479,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 152,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

