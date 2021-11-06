Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $472.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $468.00 to $472.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.08.

Shares of COST stock opened at $513.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.23. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $520.21. The company has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

