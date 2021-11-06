Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,600.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “inline” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,597.45.

BKNG stock opened at $2,618.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,406.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,307.36. The stock has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.59, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,701.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2,631.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 41.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

