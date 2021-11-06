Bank of America Boosts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $530.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $505.00 to $530.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.10.

Shares of HUM opened at $453.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.83. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 21.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4,267.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 860,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,859,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Humana by 31.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

