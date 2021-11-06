Marc Benioff Sells 68,008 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total transaction of $6,034,400.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total transaction of $5,967,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.07, for a total transaction of $5,941,400.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $5,868,800.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.21, for a total transaction of $5,824,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $5,803,400.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $5,828,800.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.52, for a total transaction of $5,830,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total transaction of $5,664,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total transaction of $5,498,400.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $307.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.27. The firm has a market cap of $300.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.39, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.14.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

