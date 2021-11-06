Surojit Chatterjee Sells 40,000 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.47, for a total value of $13,498,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Surojit Chatterjee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total value of $2,950,100.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $337.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.01.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Coinbase Global by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,635 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 47,885 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.40.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

