Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Major Shareholder Sells $247,680,000.00 in Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $42.00 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.13.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after acquiring an additional 974,595 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,261,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,324,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,703,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after buying an additional 535,618 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

