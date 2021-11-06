BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 32.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Gamida Cell were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 115.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 72.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GMDA shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $249.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

