Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,530 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.76% of Saga Communications worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Saga Communications by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 35,062 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 11.5% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 187,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 19,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 45.7% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 210.7% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGA opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. Saga Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.98 million, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

