Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Issued By Truist Securiti

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of IART stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.46. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after purchasing an additional 101,553 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 131,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

