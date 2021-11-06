BlackRock Inc. Has $2.33 Million Position in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,468 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Esports Entertainment Group were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 205.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 58.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of GMBL stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 157.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

