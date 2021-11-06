BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,939,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 105,237 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of Avinger worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avinger by 290.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 614,123 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avinger by 117.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 93,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avinger by 105.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 238,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. Avinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Avinger had a negative net margin of 160.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.07%. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Avinger in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

