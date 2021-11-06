BlackRock Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,127 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Boxlight were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boxlight by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 23.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Mark Elliott sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,711 shares in the company, valued at $564,510.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale Strang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BOXL stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Boxlight Co. has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $140.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $46.75 million during the quarter.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

