Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 494 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 25.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Park National were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Park National by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Park National by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,040,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park National by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Park National by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $136.44 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $91.92 and a 52-week high of $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.44%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

