BlackRock Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stake in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.59% of IZEA Worldwide worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.11 million, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

IZEA Worldwide Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

