Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,156 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $227.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 57.94% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Townsquare Media Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

