VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,505,000.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $96.79 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $70.42 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.22.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

